May 3 Rogers Sugar Inc:

* Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 2nd quarter 2017 results

* Rogers Sugar Inc - volume for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was 168,723 metric tonnes compared to 161,638 metric tonnes

* Qtrly consumer volume was higher than last year's comparable quarter by approximately 600 metric tonnes but was slightly lower than first half of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: