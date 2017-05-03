BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Rogers Sugar Inc:
* Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 2nd quarter 2017 results
* Rogers Sugar Inc - volume for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was 168,723 metric tonnes compared to 161,638 metric tonnes
* Qtrly consumer volume was higher than last year's comparable quarter by approximately 600 metric tonnes but was slightly lower than first half of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results