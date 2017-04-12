BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Rogers Sugar Inc:
* Rogers Sugar to repay 5.7 pct convertible debentures in cash at maturity on April 30, 2017
* Rogers Sugar - will be repaying, in cash, currently outstanding $49.565 million in principal of 5.7 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due April 30
* Rogers Sugar - in order for co to satisfy obligations, co's unit lantic inc will lend to co required funds which lantic will draw from revolving credit facility
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results