April 12 Rogers Sugar Inc:

* Rogers Sugar - will be repaying, in cash, currently outstanding $49.565 million in principal of 5.7 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due April 30

* Rogers Sugar - in order for co to satisfy obligations, co's unit lantic inc will lend to co required funds which lantic will draw from revolving credit facility