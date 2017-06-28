June 28 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc:

* Since event affecting AirAsia X flight D7237, co has worked closely with airline, other relevant partners, authorities to understand cause​

* ‍initial findings confirm cause to be engine related​

* ‍are working with our partners to fully understand reasons behind this issue​

* ‍maintenance of engine in question is led by Rolls-Royce, under a totalcare service agreement with AirAsia X​