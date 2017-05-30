May 30 Rolta India Ltd:

* March quarter consol net profit 523.4 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 7.60 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 692.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 8.49 billion rupees