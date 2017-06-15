BRIEF-Man Sang International says trading in shares of co will be halted
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23
June 15 Roma Group Ltd
* FY revenue of approximately hk$112.0 million, representing a decrease of approximately 5.2%
* FY profit fell 41.9 percent to hk$21.2 million
June 23 Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd