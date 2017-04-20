UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead for help from rescue fund
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
April 20 Roma Group Ltd-
* INdependent Commission Against Corruption Of Hong Kong conducted a search at premises where company's principal place of business
* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal.
* Company provided certain files and records for purpose of an icac investigation
* Co considers that, as at date of this announcement, investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal
* Board is not aware of any other unpublished inside information
* A director of company is assisting investigation by ICAC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
WASHINGTON, May 26 The U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.