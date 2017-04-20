April 21 Roma Group Ltd :

* Luk, Kee Yan Kelvin an executive director, chairman of board and Chief Executive Officer of group, had been arrested by ICAC on 19 April 2017

* Luk has tendered his resignation as an executive director, chairman of board, chief executive officer of group

* Chan Hong Nei Connie has been appointed as an executive director

* Luk has been subsequently released on bail.

* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal.

* Yue, Kwai Wa Ken, an executive director, has been redesignated as chairman of board and Chief Executive Officer of group with effect from 20 April 2017