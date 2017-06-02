BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 2 Roma Group Ltd:
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
* Yue Kwai Wa Ken has ceased to act as chairman of board, and shall remain as an executive director, chief executive officer
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO