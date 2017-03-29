March 29 A report on mergers and acquisitions in central and Southeast Europe by Ernst & Young

* Says the Romanian mergers and acquisitions market fell 3 percent on the year to an estimated $3.54 billion in 2016.

* Says Romania saw 113 transactions in 2016, compared with 123 in the previous year. The industrial sector saw the most transactions. German, French and Polish firms were the most active buyers in Romania.

* Says transactions in central and Southeast Europe totalled $47.7 billion in 2016, up 10.7 percent on the year.

*Says Asahi Group Holdings' acqusition of SABMiller beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev was the region's largest transaction last year.

* Florin Vasilică, EY Romania M&A expert: "In 2017, the financial sector will consolidate, the consumer good sector will continue to be active and the number of technology transactions will rise." (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)