March 1 A report on non-performing loans (NPL)
by auditor Deloitte
* Says Romania sold 3.5 billion euros ($3.69 billion) worth
of non-performing loans in 2015-2016, the most among Central and
Eastern European states.
* Says Romania accounted for 37 percent of NPL transactions
in CEE region during the time, followed by Hungary, Poland and
Slovenia.
* Says NPL buyers showed particular interest in retail
mortgage loan portfolios, a trend expected to continue in 2017.
* "I expect four to five transactions of non-performing
loans this year, each with a nominal value of several hundreds
of millions of euros," said Radu Dumitrescu, Deloitte Romania
partner.
($1 = 0.9491 euros)
