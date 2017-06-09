BRIEF-Premium Leisure appoints Raquel-Santos as president/CEO
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC
June 9 Rongan Property Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 253.1 million yuan ($37.24 million) in Chongqing city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sbdVdl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7961 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC
SYDNEY, June 23 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday challenged a surprise decision by South Australia state to impose its own tax on banks, amid investor fears his federal government's bank levy could unleash a wave of new imposts on lenders.