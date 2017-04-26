BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Rongfeng Holding Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 15 million yuan to 25 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.5 million yuan)
* Comments that increased financing costs is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NXGv8A
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: