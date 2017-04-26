April 26 Rongfeng Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 15 million yuan to 25 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.5 million yuan)

* Comments that increased financing costs is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NXGv8A

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)