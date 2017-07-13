BRIEF-Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management issue letter to stockholders of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

1 Min Read
July 13 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management issue letter to stockholders of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
* ronin Trading and SW Investment Management say they collectively have beneficial ownership of about 8.8 percent of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals stock
* Ronin Trading and SW Investment - in letter Ronin announced it has formally nominated three independent candidates for election to Peregrine's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: