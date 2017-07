BRIEF-Ronshine China updates on acquisition of equity interests in Ningbo Hailiang & Anhui Hailiang

July 27 (Reuters) - Ronshine China Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into Ningbo Equity Transfer Agreements with each of Hairao Investment, Feng, Hailiang Investment, Tang and Hailiang Charity

* Kaiyin Enterprise to acquire 55% equity interest in Ningbo Hailiang from Hairao Investment, Feng, Hailiang Investment,Tang and Hailiang Charity

* Ningbo Equity Transfer Agreements at total consideration of RMB2.26 billion

* Unit entered into Anhui Equity Transfer Agreement with Hairao Investment

* Unit entered into Anhui Equity Transfer Agreement with Hairao Investment

* Pursuant to Anhui Equity Transfer Agreement, Shanghai Rongen to acquire 55% equity interest in Anhui Hailiang from Hairao investment for RMB632.5 million