July 6 (Reuters) - ROODMICROTEC N.V.:

* h1 Sales Eur 5.8 Million Versus Eur 4.9 Million Year Ago

* for 2017 Foresees an Increase in Revenue and Improved Results Compared With 2016

* Projects Turnover to Be Circa 75 Percent Higher by 2020, Compared With Total Turnover of Around Eur 10 Million in 2015

* IN 2017 CO IS EXPECTED TO COME TO CROSS OVER POINT WHERE A POSITIVE QUARTERLY NET PROFIT IS REACHED