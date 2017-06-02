BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 2 Rooster Energy Ltd
* Announces filing voluntary chapter 11 reorganization proceedings and CCAA filings
* Anticipates that will file for recognition of any orders entered under chapter 11 of code under companies' creditors arrangement act ("CCAA")
* Says all of its U.S. subsidiaries, each filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of U.S. bankruptcy code
* Says it is intention of company to continue to operate during proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention