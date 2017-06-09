BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 9 Root9b Holdings Inc:
* Root9b Holdings Inc - on june 7, co entered into convertible promissory note amendments with existing holders of co's unsecured convertible notes
* Root9b Holdings Inc - note amendments extend maturity date of notes from may 21, 2017 to may 21, 2018 - sec filing
* Root9b Holdings Inc - note amendments increase interest rate from 10 pct per annum to 15 pct per annum
* Root9b Holdings Inc - note amendments reduce price at which unsecured notes may be voluntarily converted from $16.80 per to $8.00 per share Source text - bit.ly/2r4cKrV Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2