BRIEF-LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
May 24 root9B Holdings Inc-
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017
* root9B Holdings Inc - now expects that it will complete and file its form 10-q in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier - on june 21, 2017, ilyushin finance and co. And an undisclosed airline have signed a framework agreement on lease of six cs300 aircraft