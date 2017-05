March 16 Rosetta Genomics Ltd:

* Rosetta Genomics announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split

* Says ordinary shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on March 17, 2017

* Reverse stock split was approved by its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of company held earlier