March 14 Rosetta Stone Inc:

* Rosetta stone and Sourcenext announce strategic partnership in Japan

* Rosetta Stone -will have first rights to license products developed by Sourcenext under Rosetta Stone Brand, trademark for resale in territories outside of Japan

* Rosetta Stone Inc - as part of deal Sourcenext to pay co$13.5 million, before certain adjustments, with additional $6 million to be paid over next ten years