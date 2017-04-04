BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers Virginia-Class Submarine Washington to Navy
* Co's newport news shipbuilding division has delivered submarine washington to U.S. Navy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Ross Stores Inc
* Ross Stores Inc - CEO Barbara Rentler's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $10.2 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nSoRXZ) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario last year penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers for breaking rules on mortgage lending.