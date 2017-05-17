BRIEF-Power Logics sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won
May 17 ROSTELECOM
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 3.15 BILLION, UP 5% VERSUS YEAR AGO
* CONFIRMS 2017 REVENUE GROWTH FORECAST AT 1%, OIBDA AT ABOUT1%
* Q1 REVENUE RUB 70.4 BILLION, DOWN 2.8% VERSUS YEAR AGO
* Q1 OIBDA RUB 21.6 BILLION, DOWN 13% VERSUS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20