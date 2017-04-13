UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Route1 Inc
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
* Route1 reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
