Feb 16 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi :

* FY net profit 26.1 million euros ($27.7 million) versus 19.8 million euros year ago

* The increase in net profit is mainly due to the positive impact of non-recurring income of 4 million euros registered as a result of the creation of a joint venture by ROVI and Enervit

* FY operating revenue 265.2 million euros versus 246.0 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 39.3 million euros versus 31.8 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend for 2016 of 0.1830 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/2kVcASR bit.ly/2kMwf50

