WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi :
* FY net profit 26.1 million euros ($27.7 million) versus 19.8 million euros year ago
* The increase in net profit is mainly due to the positive impact of non-recurring income of 4 million euros registered as a result of the creation of a joint venture by ROVI and Enervit
* FY operating revenue 265.2 million euros versus 246.0 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 39.3 million euros versus 31.8 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend for 2016 of 0.1830 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/2kVcASR bit.ly/2kMwf50
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.