BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 ROVSING A/S
* JØRGEN HAUGLUND TO REPLACE KARL KRISTIAN HVIDT NIELSEN AS CHAIRMAN
* KARL KRISTIAN HVIDT NIELSEN RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes