March 17 Rovsing A/S:

* Signs new contract with ESA Software DESI-CC

* Activity has total volume of some 524,000 euros (about 3.9 million Danish crowns), where Rovsing invests 25 percent as R&D contribution, while 75 percent (turnover Rovsing a/s) are financed by ESA

Source text for Eikon:

