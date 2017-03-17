UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 17 Rovsing A/S:
* Signs new contract with ESA Software DESI-CC
* Activity has total volume of some 524,000 euros (about 3.9 million Danish crowns), where Rovsing invests 25 percent as R&D contribution, while 75 percent (turnover Rovsing a/s) are financed by ESA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)