RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 Rovsing A/S:
* Signs two new contracts
* Has signed two contracts with Celestia STS (C-STS), Noordwijk, NL to close out work originally contracted by SSBV Space & Ground
* Two contracts encompass delivery of avionics testing systems based on DSTE product family and have total value of 391,500 euros (2.9 million Danish crowns)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
ILIGAN CITY, Philippines, May 29 Bishop Edwin Dela Pena was sipping coffee after dinner in a southern Philippines coastal town last Tuesday when he received a phone call: it was from one of his diocese priests, who sounded panicky and distressed.