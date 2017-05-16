BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
May 16 Rowad Misr For Tourism Investment Co :
* Q1 consol net loss EGP 7 million versus loss of EGP 4 million year ago
* Q1 consol revenue EGP 5.7 million versus EGP 4.5 million year ago
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 7.4 million versus LOSS of EGP 3.7 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2rlNyO0) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.