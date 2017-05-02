BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Delta Electronics
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$383 million ($12.72 million)
May 2 Rowan Companies Plc
* Rowan reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $374.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $357.6 million
* Rowan companies plc - revenues totaled $374.3 million in q1 of 2017, a decrease of 25% from prior-year quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 Emerging stocks inched to two-year highs on Friday, taking their cue from a strong Wall Street close, while China's yuan shrugged off a ratings downgrade from Moody's for its biggest weekly gain since early-December.