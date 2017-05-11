May 11 Rowan Companies:

* Rowan Companies -through unit, participated in Petrobras public rig auction and was high bidder for p-59, p-60, two 2013 built Letourneau super 116e jack-up rigs

* Rowan companies -auction results have not yet been approved by Petrobras Source text (bit.ly/2pE2Mg7) Further company coverage: