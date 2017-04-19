BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 18 Roxgold Inc:
* Roxgold reports first quarter 2017 operating results and 2016 financial results
* Produced 35,594 ounces of gold and sold 34,930 ounces gold for quarter at yaramoko gold mine
* During three-month period ended March 31, 2017, yaramoko gold mine continued to operate in line with expectations
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results