BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Roxy-Pacific Holdings Limited:
* Joint venture agreement and increase in shareholdings in RH Capital Pte. Ltd.
* Jv for purpose of purchase and development of freehold properties situated Upper Bukit Timah Road, Singapore
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.