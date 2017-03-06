BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 7 Royal Bank Of Canada
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces redemption of tall exchange traded notes
* Royal Bank Of Canada - RBC expects to provide notice of redemption via depository trust company on March 8, 2017
* Royal Bank Of Canada says redemption of all of Royal Bank Of Canada exchange traded notes due June 20, 2036 linked to S&P 500 trend allocator pr index Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share