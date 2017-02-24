BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 Rbc
* Royal Bank of Canada reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share c$1.97
* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Royal bank of canada- as at January 31, 2017, CET1 ratio was 11.0 pct, up 20 bps as compared to last quarter
* Qtrly return on common equity of 18 percent, up 270 bps from 15.3 percent
* Royal bank of canada qtrly adjusted earnings per share c$1.83 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)