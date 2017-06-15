BRIEF-Thaihot's units to acquire stakes in tourism firm, property firm
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 80 percent stake in tourism firm for 554.26 million yuan ($81.03 million)
June 15 Royal Bank Of Scotland :
* RBS welcomes credit rating upgrade by Moody's
* Rating action reflects Moody's expectation for more stable performance in medium term resulting from group's multi-year restructuring
* Moody's have also affirmed senior debt ratings at RBS Plc and Natwest Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 23 Hong Kong shares were little changed on Friday, and roughly flat for the week, amid concerns that MSCI's decision this week to include China-listed shares to its emerging market benchmark could weaken the city's role as a gateway to investing in China.