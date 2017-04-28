April 28 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Royal caribbean reports first quarter earnings of $0.99, increases full year guidance and announces share repurchase program

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.65

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.00 to $7.20

* Sees fy 2014 adjusted earnings per share $3.39

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

* Royal caribbean cruises ltd - received board approval to implement a program to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock

* Qtrly total revenues $2.01 billion versus $1.92 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal caribbean cruises -in fy 2017 expects net yield increase in range of 4.5% to 6.0% on a constant-currency basis & 4.0% to 5.5% on an as-reported basis

* Royal caribbean cruises -in 2017 net cruise costs excluding fuel are expected to be flat to up slightly on constant-currency basis & flat on as-reported basis

* Royal caribbean cruises ltd says constant-currency net yields are expected to increase 10.0% to 10.5% in q2 of 2017

* Royal caribbean cruises ltd says ncc excluding fuel are expected to be down approximately 2.0% on a constant-currency basis in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: