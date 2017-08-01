FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.71
August 1, 2017 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Royal Caribbean reports second quarter earnings and increases full year guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.35 to $7.45

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - qtrly ‍net yields were up 11.5% on a constant-currency basis (up 9.9% as-reported)​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - qtrly ‍net cruise costs excluding fuel were down 0.9% on a constant-currency basis (down 1.4% as-reported)​

* Qtrly total revenues $2.20 billion versus $2.11 billion

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍constant-currency net yields are expected to be up 4.0% to 4.5% in q3 of 2017​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - sees Q3 ‍ncc excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 4.0% on a constant-currency basis​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd sees full year 2017 ncc excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 1.0% on a constant-currency basis for year

* Expects Q3 adjusted EPS to be approximately $3.45 per share

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - "‍strong demand trends for Europe and North America products are driving improvement" over 2016

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd sees full year 2017 net yields on a constant-currency basis to increase 5.5% to 6.0%

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $2.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.71

* Royal Caribbean Cruises sees cap ex for full year 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 are $0.6 billion, $2.8 billion, $1.6 billion, $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

