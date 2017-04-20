Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:
* Royal Caribbean Cruises - CEO Richard D. Fain's 2016 total compensation $10.4 million versus $9.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oPBlSB Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation