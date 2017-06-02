June 2 Royal Catering Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* Announces subscription of shares in Du Hsiao Yueh (Hong Kong) Company Limited

* Subscription price is HK$1.00 per subscription share and total consideration payable by subscriber a is HK$5.4 million

* Alliance Catering Company ltd, Du Hsiao Yueh and other subscribers entered into shareholders agreement

* Alliance Catering Co, subscriber B and subscriber C to subscribe for 5.4 million, 2.7 million and 900,000 subscription shares respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: