BRIEF-India's Everlon Synthetics March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Royal Catering Group Holdings Co Ltd :
* Company entered into placing agreement
* Placing agent has conditionally agreed to place, up to 400mln new shares to not less than 6 placees at placing price of HK$0.150 per placing share
* Net proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$59 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 29 Irish annual retail sales volumes increased at the slowest pace in almost four years in April due largely to a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales, central statistics office data showed on Monday.