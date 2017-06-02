PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
June 2 Royal Gold Inc:
* Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility and pays down another $50 million of debt
* Royal Gold Inc - entered into a new $1 billion, 5-year revolving credit with a final maturity in june 2022
* Royal Gold Inc- new credit facility replaces royal gold's prior $650 million credit facility that was set to mature in march 2021
* Royal Gold Inc - new credit facility includes an accordion of up to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.