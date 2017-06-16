BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 Royal Gold Inc:
* Royal Gold Inc - on June 15, 2017, Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors of Royal Gold Inc effective June 30, 2017
* Royal Gold Inc - board decreased size of board from nine to eight directors effective June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sChgC9) Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.