Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Royal Gold Inc:
* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 third quarter
* Royal Gold - unit RGLD Gold AG sold about 58,000 gold ounces and 322,000 silver ounces related to streaming agreements during Q3 ended March 31, 2017
* Had approximately 15,000 gold ounces and 374,000 silver ounces in inventory at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)