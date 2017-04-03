April 3 Royal Gold Inc:

* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 third quarter

* Royal Gold - unit RGLD Gold AG sold about 58,000 gold ounces and 322,000 silver ounces related to streaming agreements during Q3 ended March 31, 2017

* Had approximately 15,000 gold ounces and 374,000 silver ounces in inventory at March 31, 2017