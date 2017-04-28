April 28Royal Group Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could rise up to 30 percent, or to be 100.9 million yuan to 131.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 100.9 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are effective management and expanded product market

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vy2sTJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)