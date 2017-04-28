BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28Royal Group Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could rise up to 30 percent, or to be 100.9 million yuan to 131.2 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 100.9 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are effective management and expanded product market
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017