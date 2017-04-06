BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
April 6 Royal Mail Plc:
* General logistics systems has acquired U.S. overnight parcel delivery company, Postal Express
* Total consideration paid is aabout $13.3 million and the transaction is expected to be economic profit accretive for GLS in 2018-19
* Postal express will be consolidated within GLS for reporting purposes but managed as a separate entity
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.