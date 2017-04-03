April 3 Royal Nickel Corp

* RNC announces year end 2016 results

* Royal Nickel Corp - expect to achieve initial goals for beta hunt mine operation by mid-year 2017

* Royal Nickel - full year 2017 gold production for beta hunt mine expected to be 65-70,000 ounces at an all-in-sustaining-cost of $US900-1,000 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: