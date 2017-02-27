Feb 27 Royal Unibrew A/S:

* Share buy-back program completed

* Accumulated buy-back from March 2, 2016 to Feb. 24, 2017 amounts to 1,529,846 shares at total cost of 450 million Danish crowns ($64.08 million)

* Now owns total of 1,841,687 treasury shares of nominal value of 2 each crowns, corresponding to 3.4 pct of share capital