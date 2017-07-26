FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-RPC Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 10:54 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-RPC Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Rpc Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $398.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $411.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RPC Inc - currently have indications of strong customer demand through end of 2017

* RPC - recorded $3.8 million gain on disposition of assets during quarter, primarily due to sale of operating equipment related to oilfield pipe inspection business

* RPC Inc - ‍average U.S. domestic rig count during Q2 of 2017 was 895, an increase of 113.1 percent compared to same period in 2016​

* RPC - "current price of oil forces us to be cautious about large capital commitments until we see an environment conducive to sustained higher activity levels" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

