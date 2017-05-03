BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
May 3 RPG Life Sciences Ltd
* March quarter net loss 2.1 million rupees versus profit 22.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 712.7 million rupees versus 689.3 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended dividend of INR 2.8 per share Source text: bit.ly/2oWLgak Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago