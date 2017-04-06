April 6 RPM International Inc

* Rpm reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.54 to $1.64

* Q3 sales $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* RPM International Inc - impairment and restructuring charges reduced diluted eps by $0.05 per share in quarter

* Full year as-adjusted eps guidance revised to $2.57 to $2.67

* RPM International Inc - in industrial segment, expect mid-single-digit sales growth during Q4

* RPM International Inc -during current quarter, negative trends in restore product line led to loss of market share and downward revision to long-term forecast

* RPM International Inc - $220 million in revenue added via nine acquisitions this fiscal year, have RPM well positioned for solid performance in Q4 and into FY18

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S