April 6 RPM International Inc
* Rpm reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.54 to $1.64
* Q3 sales $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion
* RPM International Inc - impairment and restructuring
charges reduced diluted eps by $0.05 per share in quarter
* Full year as-adjusted eps guidance revised to $2.57 to
$2.67
* RPM International Inc - in industrial segment, expect
mid-single-digit sales growth during Q4
* RPM International Inc -during current quarter, negative
trends in restore product line led to loss of market share and
downward revision to long-term forecast
* RPM International Inc - $220 million in revenue added via
nine acquisitions this fiscal year, have RPM well positioned for
solid performance in Q4 and into FY18
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
